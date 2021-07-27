COLUMBIA - Picture this. A collection of images so large historians call it one of the biggest in the country and it's tucked away in the Boone County Historical Society.
"We just have to capture people's imagination of what could be possibly here that we don't know is here, because there's so much," the historical society's board president Karen Miller said.
"The Smithsonian says so, you know, one of a kind," Jerry Benedict said.
Benedict and Miller are a part of a group of volunteers working their way through boxes and boxes of history. There are old negatives from multiple Boone County photographers including Joseph L. Douglass, Henry Holborn, Wesley Blackmore, and John Francis Westhoff.
The collection of over 500,000 glass plate and plasticine negatives date from the late 1800s to the 1970s.
"It is glass, so you have to be very careful down here," Miller said holding up a glass negative with gloves on.
It's history captured fragilely forever and it's in part thanks to Benedict that these images are even here.
"Jerry is the one who was really a lynch pen in saving this collection," Miller said.
His family bought an old photography studio and gift shop in downtown Columbia in the 1970s.
"We had to purchase it lock, stock and barrel," Benedict said about the property.
When his family got access to the space, there was a surprise waiting under the stairs.
"He said, 'Follow me,' and he opens the door and we go in and duck in...and all of these negatives were in there," Benedict said.
He said the pillar of pictures was stacked all the way to the second floor.
"I knew, even at 22, this stuff was a treasure," Benedict said.
"He knew he couldn't just get rid of them, he had to find a way," Miller said.
Benedict said he found a home for the negatives at another photography studio before they bounced between a couple of owners and eventually made their way to the historical society.
"Once it's lost, it's gone and now it's safe," Benedict said about the collection.
He said he found his way back to all of these photos, too.
"It was part of my impetus to retire, get out here and get my hands on this stuff," Benedict said. "It's just magic every time you put a picture on here."
As the team digs through the past, its focus is now on the future hoping to preserve these pictures online.
"It's just important to preserve our history and I feel like it's just something I can give back to the community," Miller said.
Volunteers are creating a digital library so everyone can take a look and picture this collection for themselves.
"They don't have to go to the library spend days or weeks or months researching, they can just punch it in and look," Benedict said. "It's a history of Columbia."
Volunteers cross check the photographers records with old yearbooks and public records to confirm who is in the photos. Then they take photos of the negatives and upload them online with as much information as possible.
That way moments captured in a flash are now remembered forever.
"The stories behind the eyes are fascinating," Benedict said. "It's just nothing but fun."
To check out the digital archive available so far, click here. The historical society said if you recognize a name or face and want to identify the individual further send them an email at digitalrecords@boonehistory.org.
If you're interested in joining the team of volunteers working on this project, you can send the historical society your information to the same email address listed above.