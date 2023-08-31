WELLSVILLE - A hairstyle that first became popular in the '80s is making a comeback and a difference through a national competition. The USA Mullet Championship is an online competition where people across the country compete for who has the best mullet all while supporting a good cause.
This August the winners were announced and the top 25 in the kids category included a mid-Missouri mullet. 12-year-old Chason Sachs from Wellsville in Montgomery County placed 13th out of more than 1,000 entries.
"I was the only person in the top 25 that was in Missouri. I was the best mullet in Missouri, I'll claim that," he said.
His mom, Gina Sachs, said the idea for Chason's hairstyle grew out of the pandemic.
"It was quarantine," she said. "It was getting long so we decided to have some fun with his hair and I let him start a mullet. And I had no idea it would grow into this, but we've had a lot of fun."
Chason said he got his inspiration for the mullet from his favorite sport.
"Before Covid happened I was a big fan of the Cardinals and my favorite player was Harrison Bader and he had long hair," he said.
Chason even perms his "party in the back" to match Bader's curls.
"My mom spent a lot of money when I was that age trying to get my hair straight because I didn't like my curls. In a weird twist of fate, I'm now paying for perms for him," Chason's mom said with a laugh.
Since the pandemic, Chason's hair has grown into a family favorite. His sisters are two of his biggest fans.
"I like how it curls," Etta Sachs, one of Chason's sisters, said. "I voted almost every day...he's famous!"
Not only did Chason place in the top 25 this year, but his hair is helping others.
"So you pay money to boost their votes and the money goes to Jared Allen's Home to Wounded Warriers," he explained.
100 percent of donations to the competition for to Homes for Wounded Warriers. The organization helps build accessible homes for injured veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
"It was really nice to be able to partner with someone like that and make it bigger than hair," Gina said.
Chason has even campaigned for support handing out business cards at fairs and restaurants.
"Just seeing that confidence of seeing him do something that most adults would be afraid to do, I'm just really proud, and not thinking that would come from a hair cut," Gina said.
Chason hopes next year he hits a homerun as a USA mullet champ.
"I have a goal to come top 10 for the next competition, possibly first," he said.
But even if he strikes out, his family said he's still a cut above the rest.
"Just his outgoing personality, he's a really kind kid," Gina said. "I'm super proud of him."