Watch the half hour special highlighting the good that happened during 2020 in KOMU 8's EmVP series. 

There’s no denying the past year has been difficult, but we still found a lot of the positives to share with you. 

From the local nonprofit that makes boxes of sunshine for kids in the hospital to the off-duty heroes who stepped up to help a stranger, this special is sure to make you smile. 

If you would like to submit an idea for Emily Spain next EmVP, click here.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED

Tags

Recommended for you