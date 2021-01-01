MOZ041-042-047>052-059-060-020000-
Including the cities of Columbia, Fulton, Jefferson City,
and Mexico
1045 AM CST Fri Jan 1 2021
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Missouri.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is necessary, make sure to exercise extreme caution.
Begin your travel with a full tank of gas, and carry a winter
storm kit which includes a shovel, flashlight, cellphone, food and
water, and blankets of extra warm clothing.
The latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at
traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636.
