COLUMBIA - As an event planner you’re always on the go and preparing. Venues to be booked, dates to be set, all sorts of things that will help to make whatever the big day is something special.
COVID-19 is as unpredictable as it gets. It’s hard to prepare for something you thought would never happen.
That’s exactly what Ashley Gross Minor, owner and founder of Columbia's Delight Events, had to do.
“We had to move a lot of dates around,” Gross Minor said. “A lot of venues are now booked due to rescheduling so it can be a challenge with that.”
Dealing with bouquets and "bridezillas" were a struggle, but her personal life also started to take a toll.
During the pandemic, Gross Minor found out she was pregnant and dealing with protocols meant at times her husband wouldn’t be allowed to be with her.
“You hear all these stories about being pregnant and going by yourself and it was crazy!” Gross Minor said.
She also had to deal with the death of her father Larry, who died from Lewy Body Dementia.
Larry is actually Gross Minor’s grandfather, but after the death of her parents when she was 11, he and his wife Anna became her parents.
When things keep going wrong, it’s easy to give up. However, that’s the last thing Gross Minor did. She kept fighting and pushing through the tough times.
“I wouldn’t change anything,” Gross Minor said. “Being able to have a much slower pace, spend a ton of time with family, I wouldn’t change any of it.”
In a year that was tough for a lot of people, giving up was not an option. There’s still light at the end of the tunnel even when things aren't always looking good.