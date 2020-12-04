COLUMBIA -- Three months later, a couple is talking publicly for the first time about a traffic stop encounter with the Columbia Police Department.
The driver, Kamal Annoor, and the passenger, Tenacious Jones, said the day is fresh in their minds.
"It still replays in my head over and over again because I was frightened in this situation. Not just for me," Annoor told KOMU 8 News Friday. "I was frightened for her. Like I say, still to this day, every time I see a police, I don't know."
Neither Annoor or Jones were ticketed or arrested, but said officers treated them like criminals.
"I just felt like a criminal," Annoor said. "I don't like feeling like that. I deal with that too much being a black man in the black community. And it's not right. I have rights."
He said, to this day, the stop still traumatizes him.
"I know what time this is. I know it's 2020. I know what we're dealing with as black people and against the police. I know how it is," Annoor said.
Jones was in the passenger seat of the car during the traffic stop. She said she immediately started recording the interaction.
"With everything that's going on with the police and with my own personal experiences that haven't been recorded, I knew from the start, every time I get pulled over, I pull my camera out," Jones said.
CPD released a pre-recorded community briefing video and body cam footage Thursday afternoon, which the department said was an attempt to correct the record about the Sept. 2 traffic stop near Park Lane and Towne Drive.
After a portion of the stop was captured on cell phone video by Jones and posted on Facebook, an internal police department investigation began.
Annor said the officers initially pulled him over for speeding, running a stop sign and lane violations.
The video showed an officer telling Anoour to step out of the car or he'd "pull him out." Annoor steps out and is handcuffed.
The officer then said he could see "marijuana shake" -bits and pieces that break off marijuana buds- in the vehicle.
KOMU 8 News reached out to criminal defense attorney David Smith about the traffic stop.
Smith said it's possible officers could have see little bits and pieces of marijuana in the car, but it's so small that it really could have been anything.
"In cases like that, show the evidence that there is something in the vehicle," Smith said. "But just to be able to say they saw something crumbs or shake or whatever, it makes it very difficult to prove the officer is telling the truth."
CoMo for Progress member Rebecca Shaw originally sent a letter to police Chief Geoff Jones about the investigation.
Jones responded and said the investigation needed 'training' but found that there were no policy violations in relation to the search of the car and no courteous treatment of the couple, both of whom are Black.
Shaw submitted an appeal of the investigation with the Citizens Police Review Board, which will be discussed at the next meeting on Dec. 9.
"I was concerned about the video because we've been having these conversations with CPD for so long about how to build trust between the Black community in Columbia and our officers and community policing, how community policing is about respect ... and in that video ... I did not see respect," Shaw said to the Columbia Missourian.
Jones said she's "desensitized" to seeing a Black man getting handcuffed.
"It's normal when we are Black and getting pulled over by the police, but when he handcuffed me and touched me, I thought that was a new extreme and I really thought like 'Did we do something wrong?' when I knew we didn't do anything at all."
Annoor and Jones said they didn't know anything about the internal investigation until Thursday, when it was released to the public.