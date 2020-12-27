JEFFERSON CITY — A fatality motor vehicle crash closed eastbound US 50, near Taos overpass, in Jefferson City.

State troopers are asking people to avoid the area.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F tweeted around 8:45 p.m. that the crash was fatal.

UPDATE 10:00 p.m.: The roadway is back open. MSHP Troop F tweeted that more information related to the crash will be released after the driver has been identified and next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story, check back to KOMU 8 for updates.

