Fire destroys mobile home in Jefferson City on Sunday

JEFFERSON CITY - An accidental fire destroyed a mobile home on the 1700 block of East Miller Street on Sunday, according to a press release
The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the scene at 7:30 a.m.
One of the residents was treated on scene by Cole County EMS for minor injuries while evacuating the residence. The Red Cross was notified and arrived on scene to assist three adult residents of the home.
The origin of the fire was determined to be in a bedroom area in the center of the mobile home. The cause of the fire was undetermined at the time of the incident but is believed to be accidental in nature.
Three JCPD officers and one Cole County EMS unit were at the scene.
The Jefferson City Fire Department would like to remind citizens to use caution when disposing of smoldering materials.
For additional information contact the Jefferson City Fire Department: 573-634-6405