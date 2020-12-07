Battle Head Football Coach Atiyyah Ellison joined Sports Xtra to talk about his involvement with the Missouri Symphony's Holiday fundraiser, along with his time at Mizzou playing for Gary Pinkel and his pride in Battle's recently completed season.
Atiyyah Ellison joins Sports Xtra
Ben Arnet
Sports Director
I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU
