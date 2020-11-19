COLUMBIA- Battle Head Football Coach Atiyyah Ellison said on Monday his team has developed a playoff rivalry with Fort Zumwalt North in recent years.
"They've always been a solid team, a good team that we know we're going to see late in the season." Ellison said. "This will be for bragging rights for sure."
The two teams will meet in the postseason for the 6th time in 7 years when they play in the state quarterfinals on Friday night at Battle High School. Fort Zumwalt North won the district championship against Battle a season ago. Battle still holds a 3-2 edge in those previous playoff meetings, and the Spartans beat Fort Zumwalt North earlier this year 60-43, which is still the Panthers' only loss on the season.
Ellison said he took wisdom from his colllege coach at Mizzou, Gary Pinkel, while preparing his team for Friday's game.
"One play at a time, six seconds at a time," Ellison said. "From start to whistle to finish is about six seconds, so if you are going full speed in that time, you should be successful."
Battle will host the quarterfinal on Friday at 7 p.m.