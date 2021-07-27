Former Tiger Dubinski hired as Battle football's head coach

COLUMBIA − Following Atiyyah Ellison's recent move to the Mizzou Football program, the Battle Spartans have hired a new head football coach.
Jonah Dubinski has been announced as the team's new head coach, according to a news release from the high school. Dubinski is a Columbia native and played four years for the University of Missouri.
During his senior year at MU, Dubinski was forced to medically retire but was able to join the coaching staff as an assistant offensive coach.
He also coached at Rock Bridge High School, as an offensive line coach and assistant offensive coordinator. Most recently, Dubinski served as offensive coordinator at Capital City High School.
"We are very excited for Coach Dubinski to lead the Battle football program and to build upon and continue the culture and tradition of success," Assistant Principal Alex Huck said in a news release.
Battle will open its season on Aug. 27 at Fort Zumwalt North.