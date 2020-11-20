COLUMBIA- For the second straight season Battle's playoff run came to an end at the hands of Ft. Zumwalt North. The Panthers defeated the Spartans on Friday night in Columbia 35-14.
Battle stayed in the game in the first half thanks to big plays. After falling behind 7-0 the Spartans tied the game on a Rickie Dunn touchdown that was set up by a long Gerry Marteen run.
Battle Quarterback Khaleel Dampier brought the Spartans within a touchdown with a TD in the second quarter but that was the closest the Spartans would get.
The loss ended Battle's season with a final record of (8-2)