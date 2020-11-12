WARDSVILLE - Friday night's district championship game in Wardsville features two of the top 10 teams in Class 3 as No. 4 Blair Oaks hosts No. 6 Centralia.
It also puts one of the state's top offenses against one of its best, most physical defenses.
Blair Oaks (9-1) has beaten opponents by an average of 43.3 points per game in its nine wins this season.
On the other hand, Centralia (8-1) boasts a defense that's given up an average of just 13 points per game.
Blair Oaks has relied on fast starts all season long to put games away early.
"We have a script right away and we expect to execute those plays perfectly. We run through them twice, three times a practice for two straight days. So we've got those plays in our mind and we just go execute," senior wide receiver and defensive back Carson Prenger said.
Following a 35-28 loss to No. 2 Valle Catholic, the Falcons won their next five games by lopsided scores of 69-6, 55-16, 42-21, 61-14 and 54-14.
"That's our goal. Kick down the door," Prenger said.
Against Centralia, however, putting up points early won't be an easy task.
"They're really physical," Blair Oaks senior wide receiver and defensive back Jake Closser said of Centralia. "They don't do a lot of things wrong, not a lot of penalties and they're pretty fundamentally sound."
Prenger and Closser said they're still confident they can get out to a fast start by executing what they've worked on in practice all week.
"It's really just sticking to our game plan," said Closser. "I think what we've got in right now is pretty good and executing that to our potential should do the job."
Falcons' head coach Ted LePage said the loss to Valle Catholic earlier this year gave his team valuable experience in a close game, and he's preaching patience to his high-powered offense this week.
"This is a team that can stop you. That's one of the things we've talked to our players about," LePage said. "Be satisfied with four [yards]. Our team, we always go into every game expecting to get four yards a play, and that's what gets lost in the shuffle because we do have a lot of big plays that happen."
The winner of Friday night's district championship game will advance to play the winner of Lutheran North vs. St. Francis Borgia in the state quarterfinals.