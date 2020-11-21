WARDSVILLE - Those big time moments. Those are the moments that fans, coaches, players, the ones that everyone remember.
Lutheran North got out to a 3-0 lead early, eating up time of possession along the way.
Meanwhile on the defensive end, Mizzou commit Trayvion Ford recorded two sacks in the first half and Blair Oaks had no answer.
A fumbled backwards pass led to Falcon running back Jayden Purdy running it in from two yards out to give Blair Oaks the lead.
However the tides changed quick. With a minute remaining, the Falcons tried to extend their lead but Tri-County Offensive MVP Dylan Hair threw a costly pick-six to give the Crusaders a 9-7 lead going into halftime.
"That's football," Blair Oaks head football coach Ted LePage said. "I told them nobody remembers the 'sixty to nothings', everybody remembers that game when it was 9-7 at halftime and it was raining and it was November and Blair Oaks came back. I said, 'that's the team we are, let's do that.'"
Blair Oaks proceeded to score 37 unanswered points on Saturday to advance to the Class 3 state semifinal game against Cardinal Ritter.
"We want some more though," LePage said. "This isn't it, this isn't what we set out to be. We set out to be someone else so this is just one step."