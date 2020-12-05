JEFFERSON CITY- The Blair Oaks Falcons won the Class 3 State Championship with a 62 to 40 win over the Maryville Spoofhounds Saturday night at Adkins Stadium. The title is the second championship in three years for Blair Oaks.
The Falcon offense kept responding all night in a back and forth game. Maryville jumped to the early lead before stand-out quarterback Dylan Hair tied the game in the 1st quarter on a one yard keeper. It was the start of a big night for Hair who would eventually account for 7 touchdowns.
"Dylan is electric, we all know that, and he's going to do nothing but continue to be a force for the upcoming future," Coach Ted LePage said.
Hair brings it in from the one yard line. Blair Oaks ties it up at 7-7. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/B0KConsit3— Jake Young (@JakeYoung_2022) December 6, 2020
Blair Oaks took its first lead of the night with 9:10 left in the 2nd quarter and the offense never slowed down from there. Dylan Hair connected with Jayden Purdy for a touchdown followed by a 2 point conversion to extend the lead. Hair would score again on an eight yard keeper to make it 33-21 Blair Oaks late in the 1st half.
The Falcons expanded the lead to three touchdowns and led 48 to 27 by the end of the 3rd quarter. The Spoofhounds kept scoring themselves but Blair Oaks kept them at arm's length throughout the 4th quarter. A 1 yard Jayden Purdy touchdown kept the lead at 21 points with 6 minutes to play. Hair would close the scoring on a 30 yard touchdown run to put the Falcons up 62 to 40 and that was the final score.
"We needed to probably get one more score in there. I know that sounds crazy scoring 62 points, but I didn't know if we'd have enough. It was just one of those days where offense was rolling and rolling good," LePage said.
BLAIR OAKS = STATE CHAMPS Blair Oaks defeats Maryville 62-40 to win the Class 3 State Championship pic.twitter.com/Cfx2HHIftO— Sam Olsen (@samolsen00) December 6, 2020
The Blair Oaks offense rolled up 566 yards of total offense with Hair rushing for 6 touchdowns and passing for 1 score. He was 10-15 passing for 141 yards and rushed for 241 yards on 22 carries. Jake Closser was the main target through the air with 6 receptions and 141 yards. Carson Prenger and Carson Bax led the way defensively with 12 tackles each.
"The goal was not to get here; the goal was to win it and they finished it today. I couldn't be more excited for a group of young men. They really worked hard this year to get here in a really unique circumstance," LePage said.
The 2020 title marks the fourth State Football Championship in program history.