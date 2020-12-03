WARDSVILLE – Blair Oaks High School will have a chance at a second football state championship in three years this Saturday.
The Blair Oaks Falcons will play the Maryville Spoofhounds in the Class 3 State Championship on Saturday at 6 pm at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City.
The Falcons won the State Championship two years ago in 2018. That year was Head Coach Ted LePage’s first year back with the team after coaching there over ten years earlier.
The 2020 season has been unlike any season in years past. Games have been cancelled, rescheduled, and rearranged as the coronavirus continues to spread.
LePage says the restrictions of the pandemic haven’t dampened his team’s enthusiasm.
“First and foremost, the pandemic…is so much different. We had to do so many things that were anti-team, to make a team,” LePage said.
The Falcons players have been working toward this season since March, doing workouts at home in the early stages of the pandemic.
“They started emailing me, they started texting me, and every day, somebody was reaching out to me, all the players were reaching out to me and saying ‘this is what we’re doing.’ We came together, even though we were separated,” LePage said.
Unlike past years, the championship games will not be played in Columbia. Due to conflicts arising from the pandemic, Faurot Field was unavailable.
Three venues in the Jefferson City area will host the games instead: Adkins Stadium at Jefferson City High School, Ray Hentges Stadium at Helias Catholic High School, and Blair Oaks’ own Falcon Athletic Complex.
MSHSAA Communications Director Jason West says the organization had to plan ahead.
“We knew early on we’d have to find at least [one] different venue… We reached out to some schools and within hours, they got back to us and said ‘yep, we can do it,’” West said.
Two of the three schools hosting games, Blair Oaks and Helias, are playing in their class’s championship games. West says MSHSAA foresaw this possibility.
“Very early on, we made sure everyone was on the same page [that], you’re not going to host yourself,” West said.
The Falcons are playing their game at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Quarterback Dylan Hair will lead the team on Saturday. Hair says the team welcomes the new venue.
“I like it [myself], but it’s probably pretty special for Coach LePage,” Hair said.
LePage, however, says the venue doesn’t make any difference.
“It doesn’t matter where we play, it’s how we play, and that’s what we’re going to bring to the game. We’re going to worry about how we play. It doesn’t matter. It’s a football field. It’s the same size everywhere you go.”
