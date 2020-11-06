Boonville offensive line steps up heading into playoffs

BOONVILLE — The Boonville Pirates have a four-game winning streak heading into the second round of district playoffs on Friday.
In three of the past four games, Boonville rushed for 300 or more yards per game.
Senior running back Andrew Wiser, who scored two of the five rushing touchdowns last week against California, credits his offensive line for his recent success.
"If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't have any runs or any yards," Wiser said. "I owe it all to them."
The offensive line consists of four seniors and one junior. Three of them had never started in a varsity game prior to this season.
"It's not five guys that have started for two or three years," Pirates offensive line coach Caleb Myers said. "They're a lot of first-time starters that have just worked to get to that point."
The five players have started every game this season, with the exception of the last game of the regular season against Hallsville. Senior right guard Landon Williams was out quarantining, due to a close contact with COVID-19.
"They all really wanted me there," Williams said. "[They] said that like, just like the energy I bring to everybody and just get everybody going."
Just like Williams, Coach Myers will not be in attendance this week since he had to quarantine earlier this week from a close contact.
Senior left guard Saylor Marquez said he wants to make sure their playoff run continues to have him back before their season ends.
"After Coach Myers got quarantined, our job is try to win, bring him back for the next game," Marquez said.
A key to the Pirates' offensive front line success comes from the friendship the five have developed over the past few weeks.
"I wish they knew that like, how good of a bond we have," senior right tackle Dustyn Taylor said. "When we're on a roll and we're going fast, no one can stop us."
Senior left tackle Gaige Offineer, who started in a couple games on varsity last season, said the connection he has with the rest of his offensive line has meant a lot to him as well.
"It's a really powerful friendship between everybody and we're always there for each other," Offineer said. "I think we will be [friends] throughout our whole lives."
Coach Myers has a motto for his players that further exemplifies the bond between his starting five.
"One thing I preach to them all year is we play 'five as one,'" Coach Myers said. "When we go, we all go or we don't."
The Pirates will face off against Blair Oaks in the Class 3 District 4 Semifinals Friday night. This will be a rematch of week four, where the Falcons beat the Pirates 51-7.
"Blair Oaks is really good, we know that," Pirates Head Coach Greg Hough said. "We feel like we've improved since the last time we played them."
Coach Hough said his offensive line will be a crucial part if his team hopes to exact revenge in Friday's win-or-go-home game.
"For the last five to six weeks, we've been, multiple guys scoring touchdowns," Coach Hough said. "There's only been one offensive line up there doing it."
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Blair Oaks. The winner will face the victor of the Centralia vs. Southern Boone game in the district championship on Nov. 13.