JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced the hiring of Joe Collier as the next head football coach at Capital City High School.
Collier spent 16 football seasons as the linebacker coach and defensive coordinator at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. He also served as assistant coach for Rock Bridge's varsity wrestling team and as the high school's home-school communicator and physical education teacher.
At Rock Bridge, Collier helped the team win four district championships and has coached more than 45 college football signees.
Collier played for Homestead High School in the Miami, Florida area, before he went on to play collegiate football at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California and Westminster College in Fulton. He earned his bachelor's degree in education from Westminster in 2001 and his master's degree in education from William Woods University in 2003.
In addition to coaching, he will teach strength and conditioning classes at the high school.
Collier replaces Shannon Jolley, who coached for one year before leaving to coach at the School of the Osage.