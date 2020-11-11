CENTRALIA - It's not often that you get a group of seniors as large as the class that the Panthers put out on the football field every Friday night.
"We probably have about 17-18 seniors on the team this year," senior running back and linebacker Luke Hunter said. "I'm really proud of all of these guys for stepping up."
It's been a roller coaster of a season. From schedule changes due to COVID-19 to the subsequent quarantining that follows, this football season presented many obstacles for teams to overcome.
"We know we can do what nobody else is expecting," Hunter said.
What is it those 'people' are expecting?
"It's not in our head that they have anything to prove," Hunter said. "But we know we have a good team too. We're excited about the matchup."
And what a matchup it is. The 8-1 Centralia Panthers taking on the 9-1 Blair Oaks Falcons.
It took a loss to the defending Class 1 state champion, Valle Catholic, to snap the Falcons 51-game regular season win streak.
First year head football coach Tyler Forsee isn't looking at it from that perspective. He thinks his guys are in a prime position to go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the state.
"We'll be ready to toe the line," Forsee said. "We'll be ready to toe the line and then again, see what we're made of. You know? That's kind of our goal the whole time is get that first round bye in districts and then see what Blair Oaks [is] made of and that's kind of what we're after."
The two teams square off in Wardsville on Friday night for the Class 3 District 4 championship.