Hallsville Indians seek first seed going into district playoffs
When you travel to Hallsville, you’ll find a small, tight-knit community that is passionate about being just that.
Over the past two years, that community rallied around an up-and-coming football program built by Indians head coach Justin Conyers.
“We had 16 seniors in a class two program," Conyers said, going into the district playoffs last year. “That is phenomenal. I tell them, ‘this is a great opportunity for you guys to build the foundation of where we want Hallsville football to go in the future.’ ”
Fulton looking for first win in last game
Fulton is playing at Sweet Springs tonight. Fulton has yet to win a regular season game this year.
Fulton is currently 0-8 this season.
Canceled games for Oct. 23
- O'Fallon vs. Moberly
- Marshall vs. Cameron
- Smith-Cotton vs. Hogan Prep