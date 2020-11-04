SLATER - The Slater Wildcats were 4-3 heading into their first round playoff game against the Harrisburg Bulldogs last Friday night.
They never got the chance to step on the field.
The Wildcats couldn't play the game Friday night due to COVID-19 within the program.
In the playoffs this season, if a team can't play due to COVID-19, it forfeits the game, and its season is over.
"We had two games that were taken away from us in the regular season," Slater Head Coach Michael Horton said. "[The team was] pretty upset by those, and then this opportunity to go out and finish the season and try to advance it. It was devastating."
Coach Horton pulled the players out of class on Thursday to break the news to them.
"Now, obviously, all of our seniors broke down in tears. It was ending their season a little bit prematurely. Now the seniors start to break down, it causes everybody else to break down," Horton said.
Quarterback and free safety Keegan Zdybel is one the team's four seniors.
"I mean, we've put a lot of time into this," Zdybel said. "Like, it was pretty much my whole life for four years; football and basketball. So you know, I have a lot of love for the game and it was tough getting it taken away. But we're lucky to play as many games as we did, I guess."
Zdybel said Coach Horton talked to the team all season about how uncertain this season was and how they never knew if that day could be their last playing football.
Coach Horton said he's sad this is how the season ends for the first senior class he's coached all four years.
"I came here four years ago. So this was their fourth year and my fourth year," Horton said." So I mean, these seniors, we've been together for four years and you kind of build some some strong relationships. So when you do that, it just makes it really challenging."
The second round of the district playoffs will take place Friday night.
Advancing due to the forfeit, Harrisburg will play Westran.