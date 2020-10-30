Welcome to Week 10 of Friday Night Fever! Tonight is the first round of the MSHSAA Playoffs. Our Game of the Week features Troy Buchanan traveling to Rock Bridge to take on the Bruins. Rock Bridge comes off a tough 6 point loss to Francis Howell, but in the playoffs, anything can happen.
Elsewhere, Capital City goes to Rolla. Capital City is coming off of its first win in program history, a 13-7 win over Kirksville, and is looking to add a playoff win to its inaugural season.
This live blog features photos and videos from around mid-Missouri. All items are in reverse chronological order with the newest information at the top.