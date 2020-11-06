Welcome to bonus Week 11 of Friday Night Fever! Tonight is Round 2 of the MSHSAA State Playoffs and we have a lot of area games to cover. Our Game of the Week features Rolla traveling to Battle to take on the Spartans. Battle had a first round bye while Rolla defeated Capital City 35-7.
Elsewhere, upset-minded Boonville goes to Blair Oaks. Last week, Boonville avenged its previous loss against California, defeating the Pintos 34-21. Blair Oaks however, looks to return to the championship after last years mid round loss.
This live blog features high school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order with the newest information at the top.