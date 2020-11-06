Below are scores from high school football games across mid-Missouri. Final scores are capitalized and home teams are on the bottom.
|FNF Week 11
|Rolla 7
|Battle 7
|Rock Bridge 0
|Liberty North 23
|Nevada 0
|Helias 28
|Boonville 0
|Blair Oaks 40
|Kirksville 7
|Moberly 42
|Southern Boone 6
|Centralia 6
|Hallsville 22
|Hermann 8
|Paris 6
|South Callaway 14
|Montgomery County 7
|North Callaway 14
|Fayette 8
|Marceline 23
|Harrisburg 32
|Westran 8
|Tipton 6
|Windsor 28
|Osage 6
|Buffalo 14
|Camdenton 7
|Washington 7
|Mexico 0
|Hannibal 27