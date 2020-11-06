Friday Night Fever

Below are scores from high school football games across mid-Missouri. Final scores are capitalized and home teams are on the bottom.

FNF Week 11
Rolla 7
Battle 7
Rock Bridge 0
Liberty North 23
Nevada 0
Helias 28
Boonville 0
Blair Oaks 40
Kirksville 7
Moberly 42
Southern Boone 6
Centralia 6
Hallsville 22
Hermann 8
Paris 6
South Callaway 14
Montgomery County 7
North Callaway 14
Fayette 8
Marceline 23
Harrisburg 32
Westran 8
Tipton 6
Windsor 28
Osage 6
Buffalo 14
Camdenton 7
Washington 7
Mexico 0
Hannibal 27

