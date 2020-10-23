Welcome to Week 9 of Friday Night Fever!
Our Game of the Week features the Boonville Pirates taking on the Hallsville Indians. Hallsville looks to secure the number one seed in the playoffs with a win tonight. Boonville had an extra week to prepare as they come in upset minded.
Elsewhere, Sweet Springs travels to Fulton to take on the Hornets. It's Week 9 and Fulton is still searching for their first win on the season.
This live blog will features photos and videos of high school football from around mid-Missouri. Items are in reverse chronological order with the newest info at the top.