HALLSVILLE - When you travel to Hallsville, you’ll find a small, tight-knit community that is passionate about being just that.
Over the past two years, that community rallied around an up-and-coming football program built by Indians head coach Justin Conyers.
“We had 16 seniors in a class two program," Conyers said, going into the district playoffs last year. “That is phenomenal. I tell them, ‘this is a great opportunity for you guys to build the foundation of where we want Hallsville football to go in the future.’ ”
Those seniors took that opportunity and won the first district title in school history last season over the Christian Eagles, 40-27.
Even after losing 16 seniors this year, Conyers was still optimistic at the beginning of the 2020 football season.
“Right now offensively, we’re returning one starter on offense, and we’re returning two on defense, so a lot of new faces for the Indians this season,” Conyers said in August. “Our goal is still the same and that is to win a district title.”
That’s been the goal for Conyers, ever since he stepped foot on Hallsville’s football field.
This year, the Indians put themselves in a position to accomplish that goal once again.
“I think we’re set up just the same way to win a district title and maybe go even further,” Tyger Cobb, Hallsville junior starting quarterback said.
Some players have even loftier expectations.
“I think our team is going to be able to win state at least this year or next year and just continue to build this program,” Harrison Fowler, Hallsville sophomore running back said. “Just show everyone that we can be a football town, and we can win a lot of games.”
Getting to this point is a feat itself, but getting here with COVID-19 and a multitude of obstacles makes it even more impressive.
When asked on how to describe the season, Conyers said "Adversity."
“If there was one word to describe this season, it’s that... Adversity. We talk all the time about controlling the things we can control, coaches hate not being able to control things but with COVID, we just haven’t been able to," Conyers said.
Cobb views it another way.
“Fun,” Cobb said. “The last game against California, everyone was having fun and smiling. I’ve really enjoyed this season, playing with these players. We’re ready to win.”
The win against the California Pintos was a big deal for seeding purposes and put Hallsville in a prime position to secure the first seed with a win over Boonville Friday night.
However, the matchup between coaches this week is a little closer than some might think.
Conyers said Boonville head coach Greg Hough student-taught under him, and they’ve remained friends ever since. However, when Boonville plays Hallsville Friday night, it becomes strictly business.
“Such a good friendship between us two,” Conyers said. “Any week that I’m not playing Boonville, I’m rooting for Greg no doubt about it, but like I said, this is the week where you’re playing your brother, and you don’t want to lose to your brother."