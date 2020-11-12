HALLSVILLE - When you think of building a culture in a football-crazed town, you think of head football coach Justin Conyers and the Indians over the past two years.
Since Conyers stepped foot in Hallsville, his coaching staff has built a winning program for the Indians.
Last year, Hallsville captured its first district title in school history with a 40-27 win over the Christian Eagles.
"I remember it vividly," Conyers said.
However, this year has a new feeling. Amid COVID-19, schedule changes and an array of other challenges, Conyers said this district championship is going to be different.
"It feels awkward," Conyers said. "I never thought it would bother me as a coach when there's no fans in the stands. I thought it would have more of an effect on the kids but to be quite honest I think it's had more of an effect on the coaching staff."
However, they find themselves right back in the same position, just one year later. So when does beyond the district championship become the new normal?
"Our number one goal will always be the district championship because we know nothing after that would be possible without it," Conyers said. "We want to take our program above and beyond that as well."
Conyers said now is the time for his young squad to show everyone that they can be even better than last years Indian team.
"Just the other night in the locker room I said, 'hey you guys should have a little chip on your shoulder,'" Conyers said. "Everybody thinks that we're a young football team and we don't really deserve to be here. They've earned the right to be in this spot and I'm super excited to go out and watch them thrive on Friday night."
A Conyers led Hallsville team has never faced North Callaway. You'd have to look back to 2017-2018 season in the 2nd round of the district playoffs to find the last time the two teams squared off against one another.
The Thunderbirds won that game 46-8 on their way to winning a district title of their own. Conyers said he's ready for the challenge.
"The goal each year is to make sure we get to this game," Conyers said. "[It's special] to have that opportunity to get our community involved, especially this year to potentially have the opportunity to be back-to-back district champions."