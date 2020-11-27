SMITHVILLE- The Helias Crusaders scored a go-head touchdown with just 30 seconds left in the 4th quarter to top Smithville 13-10 and earn a spot in next week's Class 4 State Championship game.
Alex Clement scored the touchdown that put the Crusaders ahead after a tough game with Smithville. The Crusaders turned the ball over several times in 1st half and trailed 10-6 with just two minutes to play. But a 4th down stop by Issac Lopez gave the Crusaders the ball. After a big play from Jacob Weaver to Alex Clement got the Crusaders into the redzone Clement punched home the game-winning score.
"It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work," said Helias Head Coach Chris Hentges. "You know, 3 years ago when I took over the program, Helias football had taken a dip. It was my goal to bring it back o state prominence. Through a lot of hard work, the coaches, the players, you know, we’re ready to take that step."
Helias advances to the Class 4 state championship game on Friday December 4th at 7 pm at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. The Crusaders will face the winner of MICDS vs Union, which will be played Saturday afternoon at noon in St. Louis.