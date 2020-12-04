JEFFERSON CITY- The Helias Crusaders completed the first undefeated season in school history with a 35 to 30 win over MICDS on Friday night in the Class 4 State Championship game at Adkins Stadium.
"Three years ago it was with that mission to rebuild this program back to where it was and the first year we built a foundation," said Helias head coach Chris Hentges, who followed in the footsteps of his father, Ray, in winning a state title at Helais.
"Last year we improved to nine wins and we really thought with the nucleus we had coming back and a lot of good hard working seniors this could be an achievable goal for us."
The Helias Crusaders are Class 4 state Champions! 35-30 the final over MICDS. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Q0y8CY0lBY— Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) December 5, 2020
Helias led most of the way to win its third state title in school history, joining the 1984 and 1998 Crusader squads. Helias took leads of 7-3 and 14-3 in the 1st half before leading 14-10 at halftime.
MICDS took a brief lead in the 3rd quarter before Alex Clement scored a 2 yard touchdown to give Helias a 28-23 lead entering the 4th quarter. Helias added to its advantage in the final frame, eventually going up 35 to 23 on quarterback Jacob Weaver's second rushing touchdown with 7:40 to go in the game. MICDS responded to close the gap but some clutch 3rd down conversions late in the game allowed the Crusaders to hang on for the win.
"We put our nose to the grindstone, got the work done and here we are," said Hentges.
The trophy is theirs and the celebration is on! The Crusaders complete the perfect season. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/mVTcIFncS3— Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) December 5, 2020
It is the first state championship for Helias Head Coach Chris Hentges. His father, legendary Helias coach Ray Hentges, was at the helm for the two previous Crusader state titles.