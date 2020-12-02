JEFFERSON CITY - A perfect season on the line. They've been here before, but this year's Helias Crusaders are making their own path.
Runners-up four times since 2008, Helias hasn't made it back to the big game since 2013. Head football coach Chris Hentges said his team isn't focus on the past.
"For these kids, those second place finishes, I don't think have any bearing on what we're going to do on Friday night," Hentges said. "We feel like we like our match up, and I know our kids are going to play hard."
At 13-0, the 2020 Crusaders have yet to taste defeat. Instead, they've been left with something else.
"Confidence. Just keep your confidence and keep trying to get the win," said Helias varsity offensive and defensive lineman William Heckman.
"We're playing with a lot of confidence," Hentges said. "We just need to go out and continue that on Friday night."
Helias goes into the Class 4 state championship game perfect, but so does their opponent. MICDS, a St. Louis Private school, remains unbeaten with an 8-0 record. One must fall. Hentges said winning depends on how his stars play.
"What's really sealed victories for us is our playmakers making plays in those big moments of the game," Hentges said.
The State final will be like a home game to Helias. The Crusaders stay in the Capitol City, battling MICDS at Jefferson City High School. the game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday in Adkins stadium.