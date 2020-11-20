JEFFERSON CITY- The Helias Crusaders are off to the state semi-finals after a 36-30 win over West Plains on Friday night.
Helias quarterback Jacob Weaver had another stellar night for the Crusaders as the threw a touchdown pass and ran for 2 more. The Helias defense did a good job of bottling up the West Plans running game all night. West Plains running back Titus Seley entered the game averaging nearly 9 yards per carry.
The Crusaders advance to face Smithville in the Class 4 semi-finals next week.