INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Four local wrestlers represented Mid-Missouri in the MSHSAA Class 2 State Wrestling Championship finals on Thursday and two of them claimed championship titles.
Helias' Jack Lage in the 120-pound weight class finished a perfect 34-0 season with a win over Ryker Smith from Cameron. Lage said he made a promise to his late grandfather that he would win it all.
After Jack Lage secured a perfect 34-0 season and a state championship at 120 pounds, he embraced his coaches and said, “I needed it for my grandpa.” He told me how much it meant to win the title for him.@KOMUsports @WrestlingHelias pic.twitter.com/T7huljzGjJ— Nate Brenner (@NateBrenner4) March 12, 2021
"My grandpa passed away a week before the district tournament," Lage said. "I told him that I was going to win a state championship for him. That has definitely helped push me harder."
Tied at 2 in the second period, Lage flipped his opponent to earn the takedown and was able to stand on the podium to receive his state championship medal. Helias finished 4th as a team.
At 120 pounds, @WrestlingHelias’s Jack Lage wins the Class 2 State Championship! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sPsbyqlEAd— Nate Brenner (@NateBrenner4) March 12, 2021
@WrestlingHelias finishes fourth overall at the Class 2 State Championship! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/dBbg7szFwY— Nate Brenner (@NateBrenner4) March 12, 2021
Class 2 saw another local wrestler snag a state title as junior Keith Ransom from Mexico High School dominated at 138-pounds. Ransom rolled over Excelsior Springs' Landen Davis, pushing him to the mat and earning two points early in the match. Davis went on to win 6-2.
He was a runner-up two years ago but stood at the top of the podium for the first time after this win. His teammate Ricardo Juarez also made the podium, coming in sixth.
At 126 pounds, @MexicoWrestlin’s Keith Ransom is the Class 2 State Champion! @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/c0nVgL9vY2— Nate Brenner (@NateBrenner4) March 12, 2021
Osage High School's Ryan Schepers made it to the 138-pound final where he couldn't escape with a win. Schepers took the second while his teammate Jackson Creasy took fifth.
Moberly's Jarrett Kinder fought back-and-forth with his opponent at 220-pounds. The two wrestlers earned only one point a piece in regulation, going into triple overtime where Kinder lost 2-1, standing second on the podium and ending the season with a 45-6 record.
Blair Oaks finished 9th, Osage 10th, Fulton 11th and Mexico 12th in the team standings.
The Missouri State Wrestling Championships will continue through the weekend with Class 3 competing on Friday and Class 4 on Saturday.