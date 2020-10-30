JEFFERSON CITY - When players on the Jefferson City High School's football team laid their hands on each others shoulders in their locker room before their game, they didn't realize the impact it would make on their coach.
Scott Bailey is new to Jefferson City this season, leaving his head coaching position at Lamar High School with seven straight state championship titles and a place in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Now going into their first playoff game this season, Jefferson High School is 3-6, the fourth year without a winning season.
That's not what this team will remember.
"For me and most of the successful coaches I know, the ultimate win-loss record, the ultimate determination of whether you’re successful, is what is the relationship with your players like after they’re done playing for you," Bailey said. "If that’s a positive experience for both the coach and the players, then I would say you’re a successful coach."
Bailey can consider himself successful this year. It started with Bailey's wife, Donna, noticing something in a picture.
"She said 'look at that picture,' and I kind of just shrugged it a little bit because I’ve been in locker rooms with football teams as a player and a coach for a lot of years, but she said no look at the back of the room," Bailey said. "Look at what you see."
Seeing three different skin colors side-by-side moved him to a pregame speech that meant a lot to his players.
"What led to it I really don’t know, because most of the time when I step in front of the team to speak I really don’t have an agenda I want to talk about," Bailey said. "It made a big impact on her, and so I don’t know we were just in the locker room before that game and I just kind of remembered and told the story to our kids."
It didn't just make an impact on Bailey and his wife, but his message reached the players.
"They did get it blown up and gave it to me and there’s a copy of it hanging in our locker room and there’s a copy of it in my house," Bailey said.
He realized just how special that spot in the locker room was.
"There’s only one picture hanging in our locker room so I would think that probably says it all right there," Bailey said.
Thinking of people's division around the world, the team looks at the importance of being united.
"The sport I coach, football, I think sometimes it neutralizes or eliminates that kind of stuff," Bailey said. "If you can go out and block and tackle and do your job and help the team, you get accepted. The other stuff that divides people maybe doesn’t divide successful teams."
Friday night's game could be the team's last game.
"During the regular season, your next week is guaranteed," Bailey said. "That's not the case anymore. District football brings a higher sense of urgency and you either win the game or its over."
Bailey said the team was on a seven-day contract this week, not knowing if it will get renewed tonight. He set a high bar for his players going into the game.
"What do I expect? I expect a lot more energy, I expect a higher sense of urgency, I expect two teams to be playing for seven more days of football," he said.
Jefferson City is ready for Camdenton to step on the field and ready to renew another seven-day contract.