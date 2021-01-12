JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City Jays have a new football coach. The Jays announced that Damon Wells is taking over the program. Wells replaces Scott Bailey who resigned after just one year. Jeff City went just 3-7 in Bailey's lone season.
Wells comes to the Capital City from Rifle High School in Rifle, Colorado where he was not only head football coach but also served as the Athletic Director. Wells will also hold the Activities Director title at Jefferson City High, replacing Chad Rizner who said he would step away from the position in the Fall.
Wells won 118 games while losing only 35 times at his previous stop in Colorado. His teams at Rifle High School never had a losing season under his leadership. Wells won his conference's Coach of the Year award six times. He also won a State Championship as defensive coordinator at Rifle in 2004.
“I know firsthand how a football team is a major source of pride and excitement not only for the high school, but the community at-large," said Wells in a press release. "I look forward to leading Jays Football, which has a meaningful history, and ensuring student success on and off the field.”