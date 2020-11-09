Jefferson City- Jefferson City High School Head Football Coach Scott Bailey is stepping down after just one season. Bailey is leaving his position for personal reasons.
The Jays finished their lone season under Bailey with a (3-7) record after a loss to Camdenton in the first round of district play on October 30th. It marked the fourth straight losing season for the storied Jay program.
Jeff City suffered losing streaks of three and four games this season along with a three game winning streak that included a 17-14 win over their rivals from Hickman followed by a shut-out loss to Helias just one week later in the first ever meeting between the two capital city schools.
Bailey is a Missouri Sports Hall of Fame member who won 7 consecutive State Championships at Lamar High School, his previous job before joining Jeff City.
The Jays now begin yet another coaching search, their second search in a five month span.