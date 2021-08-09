JEFFERSON CITY- The Jeff City Jays officially began a new era on Monday as high school football teams across the state kicked off preseason practices. New head coach Damon Wells is now at the helm in Adkins Stadium.
"This program is a great responsbility more than anything else," said Wells. "And everybody wants to be successful and it's job to figure out a way to find the work that's required to be successful."
Wells came from Rifle, Colorado where he led a program that consistently excelled. He never had a losing season at Rifle and won a State Championship as the school's Defensive Coordinator. Wells knows Jay fans want similar success to return. Jeff City High's last State Title was in 1997.
"Our job is now to win some football games," said Wells, who added that his players have bought-in to his style during the off-season. "I genuinely enjoy being around them every single day and it's invigorating."
Meanwhile, down the road in Wardsville, the Blair Oaks Falcons are hoping for more the same. The defending Class 3 State Champs are in title defense mode.
"The nice things about each year is that it's a different year," said head coach Ted LePage. "So even though we won the state title last year, that doesn't give us anything."
LePage and the Falcons avoided the heat, practicing at 6:30 am.
"We had a really good summer," said LePage. "We felt really good coming out of the Summer."
"The first day is kind of anticlimactic because you're out here in shorts and tee shirts. You're not really playing football. You're working a little bit more on the conditioning and the technique."
"The thing we emphasized most with our players today is you win with technique and effort," said LePage.
The high school football season kicks off in 18 days on Friday August 27th.