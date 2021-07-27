COLUMBIA- Highly-recruited Boonville defensive lineman D.J. Wesolak spent the months of June and July visiting a "who's who" of college football. He made six total visits over the Summer, including to national powerhouse programs like Georgia, Clemson and Southern California.
"Teams that I'm really interested in are Ohio State, Oregon, Clemson, Alabama. Programs that I know are going to win," said Wesolak. "That's really where I'm at. Any program has great coaches but it also has to have great teammates that can make you better and that's how I really feel about it."
Wesolak's home state school still has a chance. After making an unofficial visit to Mizzou in June Wesolak has built a relationship with Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz that has Mizzou in the mix.
"He's a players coach. He really tries to understand you, get you where you want to be and brings the best people around to help you," said Wesolak. "Obviously it's really close to home, 20 minutes down the road from me, so that's one factor that plays for them all it is I want to see them win."
Many high level recruits like Wesolak love the social media attention that comes with sharing a "top 5" schools. While Wesolak says he has a "top 5" he decided not to share the schools publicly because he wants to put more thought into what exactly will be the best fit for him as a player and person.
"I want to put more detail into it and more focus to my perspective to see what fits me as a player instead of what sounds cool."
Wesolak is undecided on where he will play next year and when he plans to commit. He wants to see how teams start the season on the field in September before making up his mind. That means he may commit on his birthday, September 14th, or on National Signing Day.
"A lot of coaches that I'm talking to are on the hotseat so if a program shows signs of success that's probably going to be one of the key factors for me."
"Last year probably half of the coaches I talked to a certain school are at a different one now, so you want to make sure that teams are winning and you have the same staff," added Wesolak. "You can get to your third year and you might not have the same position coach but at least for that first year or first two years when you're young you want to be around that coach that recruited you and wants to develop you as a person."
With plenty of time left to worry about recruiting, Wesolak is shifting his focus to his senior season at Boonville. The Pirates start preseason practices on Monday August 9th.
"This whole month I've really dedicated to my team," said Wesolak. "I want to be here for my team. I want to be a leader. We don't have too many seniors and the ones we do have they play multiple sports. So I want to be there, be a person that they can look up to someone who can push them at practice."