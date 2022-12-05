Expect lots of clouds this week and there could even be some chances for rain multiple different time over the next eight days.
"Nearly the same weather every day this week"...Something I said during the Monday morning newscast.
Skies were occasionally overcast yesterday and these clouds will stick around for much of your Monday. There are two storm systems around Missouri - a cold front to our north and a low pressure system to our south...Both of these systems will provide rain chances after today.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with temps in the 40s this morning, rising in the lower to middle 50s this afternoon, falling and holding in the 40s this evening and tonight. While dry this evening, rain will become possible after midnight.
Scattered showers are possible on Tuesday as the two aforementioned storms congeal over Missouri. Expect lots of clouds tomorrow with temps in the lower 40s Tuesday afternoon.
There are even more chances for rain this week, but as of now it would just be rain as air temperatures are expected to be too warm for any snow, or ice during these precipitation events. Wednesday night and Thursday will be our next chances. We have another chance for rain over the weekend.
Thanks for reading,
-Tim