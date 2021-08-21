This upcoming week will mark the beginning of extreme heat in mid-Missouri, with heat indices expected to rise above 100 degrees between Monday and Wednesday.
Temperatures will be in the middle to high 90s for most of the region, with the humidity giving us the feeling of extreme heat, feeling as hot as 105 in some locations.
BACK TO SCHOOL SAFETY
It will be important to remember to take precautions if you plan to spend time outdoors, especially for students returning to campuses that will feature more physical, in person learning.
Abundant usage of sunscreen and consumption of water will be necessary to avoid fatigue and burns from the powerful sun.
After Wednesday, temperatures will still be high into the lower 90s, though heat indices will begin to subside. Rain is unlikely through this time period, with only marginal chances of rain on Thursday and Friday as we begin to slowly cool back down.