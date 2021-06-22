The air is very mild and temperate today, leading to comfortable conditions while outside! This pattern will not last, so enjoy while you can.
Dew Points will be down below 55º Tuesday nd Wednesday which only happens one of two ways: the air is very dry due to drought and intense heat, or cold air came in from Canada...This is from the latter!
Mild, Canadian air will be here through Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s, below normal for this time of year.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Storms from Friday are expected to continue into Saturday morning, eventually leading to slightly cooler conditions for the upcoming weekend.
Temperatures will generally range in the lower 80s, possibly even upper 70s depending on the duration of rain Saturday. By Sunday, conditions will be somewhat sunnier and warmer with slight storm chances even into next week.