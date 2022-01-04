Winds will be very breezy over the coming days aiding in today's warm-up and tomorrows frigid cool-down.
A southerly wind will help push temps well above freezing for the first time since last year! All jokes aside, it's been since early Saturday morning since the temperature was above freezing across all of central Missouri.
Breezy today at 15-20mph, but the winds are out from the south - warmer directionColumbia's highs finally above freezing in the middle 40s this afternoon, cooler tomorrowhttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/uNIFK3s3sg— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 4, 2022
Winds will shift out from the northwest overnight and ushers in a frigid forecast for the coming days. As for now, things will remain dry until a clipper system passes over the region Wednesday night.
ANOTHER SNOW CHANCE - THURSDAY MORNING
Our Storm Mode index is at a 2 on a zero to five scale. We do think travel issues are possible with accumulating snow in the forecast for the area. in addition, there will also be breezy winds creating hazardous wind chills below zero degrees for the entire day.
Snow accumulations appear to be around 1" for most in central Missouri with a chance for up to 2" of snow between Columbia and Kansas City. Elsewhere, snow totals are expected to be much lighter as these 'clipper' systems are fast moving and create a very focused region of enhanced snow totals.
By the weekend there will be chance for rain on Saturday night, but temperatures will be much warmer. Highs will return to normal, in the 40s this weekend.