JEFFERSON CITY-- Governor Mike Parson will host its weekly COVID-19 briefing Thursday at 2:15 p.m. from the Capitol.
Gov. Parson will be joined by Missouri's health director, Dr. Randall Williams.
JEFFERSON CITY-- Governor Mike Parson will host its weekly COVID-19 briefing Thursday at 2:15 p.m. from the Capitol.
Gov. Parson will be joined by Missouri's health director, Dr. Randall Williams.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Columbia