After a very sunny and very hot start to the weekend, mid-Missouri will see a shift in it's weather patterns over the next few days
WEEKEND RAIN
Saturday night will see the first peaks of rain enter the viewing area, though much of it will be contained to light showers and weaker storms.
However, Saturday night will only mark the beginning of this trend, as much greater chances of rain are expected into Sunday and Monday. Sunday night into Monday morning in particular could see some thunderstorms enter the area.
Temperatures will remain high through these rainy days, though once a cold front passes on Monday night, they will begin to fall.
NEXT WEEK
After Monday, most days next week appear to be sunny and dry, while also remaining quite a bit cooler.
Humidity will be much lower after Monday as well, with dewpoints crashing down to the middle 50s.
This cooler pattern will continue into Saturday for Mizzou's home opener, giving us a preview of the fall season yet to come!