Fulton Middle School principal to take over at Capital City this fall
The Jefferson City School District announced Thursday it has hired a new principal to take over this fall at Capital City High School.
Beth Houf, the current principal at Fulton Middle School, will succeed Ben Meldrum, who will begin as superintendent of Blair Oaks R-II School District this July.
Houf was named the 2022 National Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary Schools Principals.
Used cars see steep drop in prices but are still higher than pre-pandemic times
Used car prices dropped 8.8% from December 2021 to December 2022. Experts say that's the steepest 12-month drop in used car prices since 2009.
The pandemic saw the largest increase in used car prices on record, with prices going up 45% from June 2020 to June 2021.
Reports say prices are falling for used cars because new car inventory is consistently growing. To make up for the increased supply, the prices of used cars have dropped.
Free school lunches may be in store in Missouri
Missouri lawmakers are pushing to make food provided by public schools free to all students. House bill 172, sponsored by State Rep. Brian Seitz (R-Branson), would require public schools to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students.
According to Feeding America, 695,830 people in Missouri are facing hunger, and 194,070 of those are children.
Market on the Move: realtors weigh in on housing market predictions for 2023
Across the last two years, realtor Ashley Pederson says she has seen the housing market go from hot to lukewarm.
With the start of 2023, Pederson said she's predicting some relief to buyers even though it's a seller's market.
According to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index, mortgage interest rates fell for the third straight week to its lowest level since September.