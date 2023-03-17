Columbia police release additional video, reports on November 2021 deadly police shooting
The Columbia Police Department released additional video and a redacted police report Thursday in connection to a November 2021 deadly police shooting outside of a downtown bar.
Police say they shot Jacobs after he was seen firing into a crowd of people outside of Vibez Lounge on North Fifth Street. Five bystanders were injured in the shooting.
On Thursday, the department released a video where a man, who police identify as Jacobs, can be seen firing into the crowd. The video shows the man raising his hand with a gun and officers securing it. It also provides an evidence photo of the recovered gun.
Matt Stephens, assistant police chief, said the case involving the officers who shot Jacobs is closed.
The Missouri men's basketball team earned a 76-65 victory over Utah State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday, winning its first March Madness matchup since 2010.
At halftime, the Tigers led 35-31 over Utah State. Missouri ended its first half scoring with a slam dunk from Carter, who had a game-high 10 points at the break.
Missouri's other top scorers of the first half were Hodge with eight points, DeAndre Gholston with seven points and Kobe Brown with six points.
Missouri will face No. 15 Princeton in the second round of the tournament Saturday.
Boone County Fire Protection District asks voters to approve no tax increase bond issue
The Boone County Fire Protection District started their campaign for a no tax increase bond issue in April's municipal election. It is hoping voters will approve an $8 million dollar bond.
If passed, Boone County Fire District would purchase new equipment and build a new fire station. This fire station would replace the 40-year-old station currently on Route K.
While the fire district wants voters to approve this bond, they also want them to vote how they want.
Gale Blomenkamp, Assistant Fire Chief, says that overall, it's a balancing act. However, new equipment is needed to keep up good service.
Resident complaints and DNR warning lead to closure of homeless camps in Columbia
The city of Columbia says it will begin clearing homeless camps after it received complaints from local residents and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Sydney Olsen, public information officer for the city of Columbia, said city staff is working on cleaning up the area to avoid fines.
"It was not an official violation order, but it was a warning that we would need to clean that up because it was impacting the water quality standards," Olsen said.
CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, a nonprofit that provides aid to unsheltered individuals, released a statement about the camp clearings.
"Some simple solutions involve providing dumpsters/trash services, water and hygiene stations to the wooded areas where folks are living until more options are available," CoMo Mobile Aid Collective said.
Residents divided on new roundabout at Route K and Old Plank Road
In a handout created for the interested parties meeting, Columbia Public Works said the roundabout would improve safety by reducing the speed of vehicles and simplifying turning movements. Some local residents, like Steve Chott, disagree.
“I think perhaps they’re not planning well enough,” said Chott, who lives in a nearby subdivision. “It will reduce safety because we’ll be trying to squeeze out between people that don’t want to let you in.”
Carl Acton lives within eyesight of the location for the proposed roundabout. He said he believes that it will help reduce crashes at the intersection.
“You see a lot of people having to stop because they’re not for sure if you’re going onto Old Plank [Road] or going to continue onto Route K,” Acton said.
Construction of the project is anticipated to begin in summer 2025, and engineers estimate that it will take four months to complete.
To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.