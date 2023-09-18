National diaper awareness week begins with open-house ceremony
First Chance for Children is using the week of Sept. 18 to spread awareness about the diaper crisis plaguing America.
Since 2019, the price of diapers has increased by 32%. Today, one in two families do not have access to enough diapers to fit their babies needs.
First Chance for Children will be hosting events all week with hopes of raising diapers and awareness for the community.
Boone County health department to host youth mental health first-aid training
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services and the MU Extension in Boone County are presenting a youth mental-health first-aid course.
The course will teach people how to identify, understand and respond to signs and symptoms of mental health or substance challenges.
Community members walk against hunger in annual CROP Hunger Walk
Many gathered at Stephen's Lake Park in Columbia Sunday afternoon to walk for the 28th annual Columbia CROP Hunger walk.
The event raises money for food pantries in Columbia and around the country. 75% of the donations go to Church Would Service, a national organization. The remaining donations from to local food pantries in Columbia.
This year, CROP hopes to raise $23,000 to top its record. The event had already raised almost $15,000.
Forecast: Mild to start the week, but warmer for Tuesday with rain chances later this week
Average temperatures are starting to fall, with the high close to the 80° for this week. Rain chances are also a possibility later this week.
Monday starts in the lower 50s with possible fog. Temperatures are expected to warm for the rest of the afternoon.