Missouri enters Phase 1B-Tier 3 of vaccine rollout
On Thursday, Governor Mike Parson activated Phase 1B-Tier 3 of the state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan.
The tier includes over 555,000 people in Missouri, including educators.
A total of 11 sectors are represented in the new tier.
MU plans for in-person commencement ceremonies
The University of Missouri will hold in-person commencement for 2020 graduates over the course of two weekends in May.
The dates for spring and August graduates will be May 7-9 and May 14-16. The dates by college and school are posted on the commencement page.
Columbia to resume utilities disconnections with warming temperatures
With temperatures around the state warming up, the City of Columbia Utilities department will soon resume utility disconnect.
The department urges utility customers with a past due balance to bring your account current as soon as possible to avoid being disconnected.
For more information contact the city by phone at 573-874-7380 or email at UCS@CoMo.gov.
What you can expect from the new $1.9 trillion House stimulus
With many options for those who are struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, the House is voting on a new stimulus bill to help U.S. citizens.
Those who are unemployed, uninsured, at risk of losing their homes and other are eligible for assistance through new proposed avenues in the bill.
A full House is expected to vote on the proposed bill in the coming days.
Forecast: Warmer with a Saturday night rain chance
Temperatures will soar into the lower 60s this afternoon. Clouds will pass by, becoming more prominent by this evening. Rain showers are possible overnight and into tomorrow morning, with the bulk of the rainfall staying near the I-44 corridor. Sunday will feature more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures, only reaching the lower 50s.
