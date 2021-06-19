Juneteenth celebrations kick-off in mis-Missouri
One of the oldest national holidays, Juneteenth, was recognized as a federal holiday on Thursday June, 17. The day commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.
Though Juneteenth recently became a federal holiday, the city of Fayette has celebrated the occasion since 2000.
Fayette is one of the few Missouri communities in mid-Missouri that plans to celebrate the holiday. Additionally, it is the only community that will celebrate for the full three days.
Additional mid-Missouri Juneteenth celebrations include:
Columbia
June 19
- Guided tour of the African American Heritage Trail beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding at noon.
- Missouri Symphony's Lift Every Voice and Sing: A Juneteenth Soulful Celebration at Jesse Auditorium
- Concert begins at 7 p.m. Tickets can be bought here.
- Juneteenth Parade, hosted by Rev. James Gray, begins at 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church on Broadway and will end at the Blind Boone Home.
- Contact Rev. Gray at 573-823-7206 to enter the parade.
- Symonne Sparks + Loose Loose: FreeSPARKS Celebration at Rose Music Hall - FREE!
- Gates open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m.
- Juneteenth festival hosted by The Village at Cosmo Park from 2 to 8 p.m.
- Enjoy live performances, vendors, games, music and a volleyball tournament.
- Juneteenth block party at Douglass Park, 400 N. Providence from 12 to 2 p.m.
- The block party will feature music from a live DJ, food, inflatable, balloon animals, yard games, and community organization tables.
- The event will include informative handouts, gift bags for the kids, Juneteenth related music and discussions, and information on the Black history of Columbia.
Fayette
June 19
- Breakfast, opening ceremony, motorcade, bake sale, poster contest, music and games will begin at 7:30 a.m. and go through 2 p.m. at the Howard County Courtyard Square
- Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. at Paige-Liberty Park
June 20
- Community Worship Service at the Howard County Courthouse lawn from 11 a.m. to noon
Mexico
June 19
- Car parade starts at Garfield Park at 10 a.m. and a ceremony will follow
Jefferson City
June 19
- Emancipation program at 10 a.m. at the Lincoln University Soldier’s Memorial, a Journey for Justice Juneteenth motorcade, and a bicycle giveaway
- Juneteenth Celebration at East Miller Park from 1 to 4 p.m.
- Learn about and support Black owned businesses in the Jefferson City community.
- Juneteenth Celebration at Community Park
- Watch free viewing of Black Panther at sunset.
June 20
- Celebration at Community Park from 4 to 8 p.m.
- The event will provide a Jefferson City Black business and organization showcase, food, games and music and dancing.
Mid-Missouri deals with high UV index and high temperatures
Extreme heat has brought higher than normal UV indexes to mid-Missouri.
Columbia dermatologist Kaitlin Schiavo says the UV index is expected to be around 10 in mid-Missouri this weekend and the peak hours are between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Many Columbians have taken the opportunity to cool off at Stephens Lake.
Schiavo reminds all residents who are going outside this weekend to use proper sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher.
11 U.S. maros, including St. Louis mayor, commit to develop reparations pilot project
Eleven U.S. mayors — from Los Angeles to tiny Tullahassee, Oklahoma — have pledged to pay reparations for slavery to a small group of Black residents in their cities, saying their aim is to set an example for the federal government on how a nationwide program could work.
“Black Americans don’t need another study that sits on a shelf,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, the city’s first Black female mayor and a member of the group. “We need decisive action to address the racial wealth gap holding communities back across our country.”
Friday’s announcement marks the largest city-led effort at paying reparations to date.
