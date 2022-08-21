Homicide incident occurs outside of Moser's Grocery Store
Columbia Police responded at around 4:20 p.m. to a report of shots fired outside of Moser's Grocery Store on N. Keene St., where a homicide was later confirmed to have taken place in the parking lot.
With the Moser's grocery store still operating, CPD set up a perimeter for the crime scene to ensure safety of the area.
Investigators currently don't have any suspect information and are still determining the sequence of events leading to this incident, although the victim has been confirmed to be an adult male.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.
Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee
A Missouri public school employee is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official following Arizona's results of the 2020 presidential election.
Walter Lee Hoomstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone call, which could result in a two year prison term.
Hoomstra, who goes by "Butch," also works as the Gainesville R-5 School District's technology director. He has pleaded not guilty since the event took place, and his attorney said he voluntary turned himself in and is now cooperating with prosecutors.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer told the Arizona Mirror this week that the voicemail — and dozens more like it — were left on his cell phone after former President Donald Trump amplified the baseless claim that county election officials deleted electronic files.
New Missouri law on banned books sparks debate
School officials providing sexually-explicit materials could now face charges under a new Missouri law which is set to take effect on Aug. 28.
Punishments for these officials could range from taking a class, a year in jail or a $2000 fine.
The law is sparking debate and worrying some Missourians, while others say it protects kids in schools from sexually-explicit content.
The statute describes sexually-explicit material as depictions of sex acts or genitalia, with exceptions for artistic and scientific significance. Whether or not it is artistic is up to each person's interpretation, however.
Columbia Parks and Recreation hosts public input meeting for updates on Recreation and Open Space Master Plan
Columbia Parks and Recreation hosted a public input meeting for updates on its parks and trails master plan at the Columbia Farmers' Market on Saturday.
WIth the plans last being updated in 2013, today's meeting displayed maps of the new developments and land acquisitions set to take place over the next 10 years.
The end goal of the pan is to have a 30 mile loop completely surrounding and connecting the city's network of trails.
The funding for these projects has been set by the 2021 tax renewal plan, with the community overwhelmingly passing this funding in support of this development as well as other maintenance projects in the city.
Columbia Parks and Recreation will be hosting another public input meeting on Aug. 23 from 5-7 p.m. at Albert-Oakland Park, Shelter 3, and four other meeting opportunities in September. For the full list of meeting opportunities and the full plans for these city developments visit their website.