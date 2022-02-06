Papadoo’s owner gives free meal to people working in the snow
Joshua Williams, the owner of Papadoo’s, fed Columbia's plow drivers for clearing the snowy streets this week.
On Friday, Hakeem Whittaker and his coworkers picked up warm to-go meals from Papadoo’s. Williams cooked pasta with shrimp and broccoli for roughly 25 of the city’s employees.
This isn’t the first time Williams has donated meals. He said he was just doing his part. He also noted this won't be the last time he donates.
Mid-Missouri towing companies respond to accidents
Over this past week's storm, Missouri State Highway Patrol said there were 3,623 calls for service, 2,138 stranded motorists, and 683 crashes with 47 injured and 1 fatality statewide.
Local towing companies, like Carl's Towing, ATR Towing, American Truck Repair and Doug Perry Towing, all took on the weight of responding to calls and wrecks.
One of the major aspects of responding to accidents this week was teamwork across the board.
Boone Health holds free blood pressure screenings for American Heart Month
Boone Health will provide free blood pressure screenings and health education at the Columbia Activity and Recreation Center (ARC).
The screenings will be administered on weekdays from Monday, Feb. 7 to Friday, Feb. 18. by registered nurses from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. each day.
The screenings aim to advocate for cardiovascular health and raise awareness about heart disease.