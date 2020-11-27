Holts Summit church badly vandalized
Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church was vandalized early Wednesday morning. Callaway County Sheriff's office said it responded to fire alarms around 1:30 a.m.
Damage included bullet holes in the doors, walls ripped apart, pews overturned, windows shattered and toilets smashed. Gordon Coleman, the pastor at Mt. Vernon said while this is the worst damage the church has ever seen, it's not the only damage.
"Frankly, I find this criminal act against a great community church as despicable and quite offensive," Sheriff Chism said.
Anyone who has any information should contact CrimeStoppers at (573) 592-2474.
3 Missouri officers charged in assault of handcuffed man
Two eastern Missouri police officers have been charged in a Sept. 30 attack on a handcuffed man within the De Soto Police Department jail, with a third person charged for helping them cover it up.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that James Daly is charged with felony assault and two counts of misdemeanor assault, Bethany Zarcone is charged with a misdemeanor assault, and Allayna Campbell is charged with tampering with physical evidence.
No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.
Escaped Reality House inmate found Thursday afternoon
Escaped Reality House inmate Jamale Marteen was found in the 1300 block of Omaha Court around 1 p.m. on Thursday. He had an active no bond warrant for first degree flight escape.
Marteen is one of three inmates who escaped from Reality House on November 16.
On November 21, Tyrone McClain Jr. turned himself in to the Boone County Jail. The third inmate, 35-year-old Lawrence Johnson is still at large.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
You can expect high temps in the lower 50s on Friday and Saturday under sunny skies with fog possible Friday morning.
On Sunday a cold front arrives along with cloud cover. Highs should still reach seasonal conditions for the end of November, in the middle to upper 40s.
Coats needed for the chilly, breezy winds that move in this morningWind chills will be in the 20s, afternoon sunshine should help the slow warm-up today @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/fYszllH3dB— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 27, 2020